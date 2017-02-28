Imaginative Cooking Tips To Enhance Everyday Meals

Many people think that they "can't" cook. They think that trying to make anything more complicated than a sandwich or macaroni and cheese will end in failure. However, there are many easy ways to make delicious and healthy meals. In this article, you'll learn how to cook food that you'll be proud to eat.

Keep a potato masher in your kitchen at all times. This useful device can be used to mash more than just your typical potatoes. Try mashing carrots, cauliflower, and other root vegetables. You can mix any of these in to your usual mashed potatoes to make them more vibrant, nutritious, and interesting.

For stir fry with an authentic Chinese touch, try using their velveting technique! Prepare a mixture of corn starch, egg whites, seasonings and sherry and set your pork, chicken or shrimp in it for about half an hour. Then, blanch it in hot oil or boiling water for shiny, tender and delicious restaurant quality stir fry.

If you are cooking for an important event, it is a good idea to make a meal that you have made before. Refrain from enthusiastically whipping up a new dish or using untested ingredients. By using a recipe that you are comfortable cooking, you will be less stressed and can concentrate on your company.

Keep track of ingredients when baking. Sometimes, when you are adding a lot of dry ingredients to your mixing bowl, it's easy to lose track. An easy solution to this is to place each ingredient in a different part of the bowl. That way, every dry ingredient you add can be seen and counted.

Before you start cooking or baking make sure you have all the ingredients gathered together. This will save you time and prevent cooking mishaps. You'll have a better product in the end.

Here is an important tip to use when sauteing foods in a pan with oil. If you need to add more oil to the pan in the middle of sauteing, simply pour the oil as stream along the edge of the pan. You should do this rather than pouring in the center of the pan so that the oil will heat up as it travels from the edge to the center.

When you have a recipe that calls for wine, you may be tempted to use a cheap wine or cooking wine. Avoid this mindset when you approach your cooking. A good rule of thumb is to consider whether or not you would drink the wine. If you wouldn't drink it, do not use it to cook.

To minimize the effort involved with cooking, clean the dishes you use as you move throughout the cooking process. If you have a double bowl sink, fill one side with hot, soapy water and the other side with clear water for rinsing. Most bowls, pots, pans and utensils are much easier to clean immediately after they're done being used, and this will ensure that they're ready go if you need them again during the preparation of your meal.

If you are making mashed potatoes, return them to the pot after you have drained them cover the pot tightly and then let it steam for about 5 minutes. By doing this, the potatoes are able to dry out, which will make them mash into the perfect texture. It will also soak up butter and and cream easier.

After you have drained pasta, add fresh Parmesan Cheese to it while it is still hot. By putting the cheese on this way, the sauce you will be using has something to stick it. Plus, the pasta will have more flavor this way than if you added the cheese after your pasta and sauce are mixed together.

If your family tends to eat a lot of chicken and often, remember to always brine the poultry as it will lock in flavor. Otherwise you are left with a dry piece of chicken that merely has whatever spices and herbs you chose coated on the outside rather than penetrating every bite.

When cooking, be sure that you use as much low fat or lite dressings as you can. This is important because this is an extremely easy way to prevent unnecessary fat and calories from being consumed by both you and the people eating your food. In moderation, the regular types are acceptable.

If you have stale bread, implement it in a recipe. Don't just throw that stale loaf of french bread out to the birds. If the bread is still good, add it to a recipe. Crumble it up and use it in a seasoning. You can even make it into croutons for a salad.

Save your carrot peelings, the ends of onions, parmesan rinds, and celery leaves in a container in your freezer. The next time you roast a turkey, a chicken, or bone-in beef, place the bones or carcass into a stock pot with your frozen veggie parts and cover with enough water to cover it all. Let this simmer as long as you can stand it (up to 8 hours) for a rich, flavorful stock that you can use in recipes or as a base for soup.

A meat thermometer should be used to check that the meats have been properly cooked. Each type of meat has a minimum recommended internal temperature to be considered safe for consumption. If meat is under cooked, the bacteria in the meat can be consumed, which could result in illness.

To maximize the shelf life of dried spices store them in a cool, dry place. This will preserve the flavor of the spices, resulting in more flavorful dishes. Do not store them in the cupboard directly above the stove, the heat makes the spices dry out and lose flavor.

Keep vegetables fresh longer by covering them with a wet paper towel and then putting them in an airtight bag. They will stay fresh for several more days if they are kept slightly damp. Refrigeration and lack of air will also keep them fresh. It is important to get the most out of your vegetables by sealing them tightly and storing them away immediately if you do not plan to use them.

Fill your plate with delicious food! Using the tips above will help you create unique dishes, or perfect an old classic. Try new things and explore the many flavors this world has to offer! Delicious, unique dishes and desserts make great gifts, especially around special days, so get cooking today!