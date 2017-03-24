Make The Right Wine Selections Utilizing These Great Tips

Have you ever gone to a fancy restaurant and been confused as to which wine you should order? If so, you're in luck, as you no longer have to stare at the wine menu in confusion. All you need is the right advice to help you select wine, and this article features just that.

The best way to enjoy wine is responsibly. Know your limits and ensure that you don't overdo it, especially when with guests. While some wine with lunch or dinner is always in good taste, becoming sloppy afterwards due to drunkenness is not. Enjoyed in moderation, wine will be your friend for life.

Keep in mind that while some individuals are billed as experts when it comes to wine, no one knows everything. Your personal preferences are your own. You may like something that an expert really hates. Make up your own mind and have fun trying new things and experimenting. You won't regret it!

Store your wine the right way. Having too hot or too cold temperatures can damage the flavors of any wines. Store your wine at 50-55 degrees to allow the flavor time to develop. You can get a wine refrigerator, or you can simply store them in your cool basement.

A great tip if you're interested in buying wine is not to get too carried away with buying a lot of wine that you currently like. Tastes change all the time, and you might regret packing your wine cellar with a bunch of wine that you happen to like right now.

If you are looking for a good deal on wine, try to purchase it from the rack at a liquor store. Generally, you will find that these are the items that are on sale or the dealer wants to get rid of the fastest. The quality of these wines has not dissipated though, so you can score a great deal this way.

A nice Pinot Noir is a wonderful wine to use when having a dinner party. This wine pairs very easily with a variety of foods and side dishes, and it is not too bold or sweet. This is also a type of wine that many people are familiar with, meaning your guests are more likely to enjoy it.

Think about what you like before you splurge on expensive wine. Many professionals will tell you that one bottle is better than another because of region or winery, but in the end, it all comes down to taste preference. If a less expensive variety tickles your fancy, then choose that wine with glee! It is your money and there really is no reason to spend it on wine you dislike.

Instead of throwing out your last bits of wine, consider saving it for a marinade for dinner the next night. Take your wine, add some seasoning and place it in a bowl. Add your favorite piece of meat to the bowl and let it sit for several hours or even overnight. This will add delicious flavor to your next night's meal!

A decanter can be a useful product to have. If you have not been able to get one, or if you do not like them because of the time involved in using them, think about getting an aerator instead. They fulfill similar functions, and they are often easier to use.

If you are not too familiar with wine, make sure to shop at a wine store. While many grocery stores and even some convenient stores carry wine, they do not have the staff on hand who really understand wine. If you shop with professionals, you will have a better chance of finding the wine you want and gaining valuable information in the process.

A great tip you should remember about wine is to store it at the right temperature. A lot of people make the mistake of keeping their white wine too cold. This makes it painful to drink because it hurts your teeth. Red wine should be kept at about room temperature.

If you need to save wine for another day, cork it and stick it in your refrigerator. The coolness in your fridge will help slow down all of the chemical changes happening in your wine. It's best if you can finish that wine off within a day, otherwise you may find it tastes quite different than when you uncorked it.

To really get the most of your glass of wine, you will want to sniff it twice. The first time, take a long, slow whiff from right outside of the glass. The second time, take a sniff with your nose inside of the glass. You will see how much better the wine tastes when you do this.

Go to wine tastings to find wines you like. Start making it a point to go to a large variety of wine tastings. This is one of the best ways to really learn about wine. You don't want to overdo it and get drunk, so it's a good idea to spit out some of the wine after the tasting.

As you can see, serving and storing a bottle of wine is no easy task. In order to ensure that the taste is not diminished, you must follow the advice from this article. If you apply all you've learned, your next gathering with a bottle of wine will be a true success!