Want Top Tips About Wine? Check Out The Practical Article Below

Just like a chef must study cooking, so must a would-be connoisseur learn about the selection and serving of fine wines. This article will cover basic tips about how to choose the best wine for a meal and the right way to present it. Once you've got it figured out, dinner will never be the same again.

A Pinot Grigio is something that pairs very well with a seafood dinner. This can boost the flavor of your food. White wine in general is also a good choice to pair with seafood. It makes for a tasty combination when you pair white wine with seafood.

A lot of wines have foreign names. It is best to familiarize yourself with the pronunciation of these names before you talk with experts about your wine tasting experiences. A wine expert will quickly label you as a novice if you are not familiar with the correct pronunciation of certain names.

Wine experts can be a great source of knowledge, but you need to understand that not everything they say will be applicable to you. One who is truly a wine expert will be able to admit when they have the wrong information. Remember that no two people share the exact same tastes, regardless of expertise--or lack thereof. This means you should acknowledge your own tastes before that of an expert.

No two stores are exactly the same, so when you are hunting for that perfect wine, know what you that perfect wine is and know what the stores are serving. Reading the latest reviews and offerings from the local selections helps give you a better feel for what lies within their cellar. Knowing what the store offers will help narrow down the selection process to a few names that work!

Do not be a wine snob when it comes to new wines. You may turn up your nose to white wine when it is offered to you, only because you had one or two bad glasses the first time around. Not all wines are created equal. You will find wines to suit your taste throughout the wine rainbow.

If you plan on pairing a wine with lasagna, try going with red wine. The higher acidity in these types of wines pair quite well with the tomato sauce that is usually in lasagna. Many lasagnas have ingredients like green peppers, and the flavor of a red wine can accentuate them.

Left over wine is wonderful for cooking. When you're down to the bottom of the bottle, do not throw it out. Instead, reseal the bottle and save it for your next meal. You can use the wine to make a sauce for pasta, flavor meat or add to your special stew recipe.

Never serve champagne or sparkling wine unless it is well chilled. Drinking them around room temperature impedes their full flavors. Chill your champagne inside the refrigerator up to two hours before you consume it.

Sangrias have become popular recently. To make the perfect sangria combine your favorite red wine along with lemon and orange slices. Then, stir in 2 tablespoons of fine sugar and a shot of brandy. Pour the mixture into a wine glass and add in a small amount of lemon-lime soda, ginger ale or club soda.

Ask if you can taste a few wines before buying. Most wine stores will offer tastings to their customers on a regular basis or set schedule. By trying a few varieties in the store, you can increase your chances of walking out with a bottle you really love. This is a better way to shop than buying blindly.

A decanter can be a useful product to have. If you have not been able to get one, or if you do not like them because of the time involved in using them, think about getting an aerator instead. They fulfill similar functions, and they are often easier to use.

Pair spicy foods with sweet wines. Especially with the heat of Thai and Indian food, you will want to stick with dry white and red wines that are sweet. Some great pairings include Chenin Blanc, Gewurztraminer, and Riesling. If you choose Riesling, try going with a German brand since their higher acidity doesn't make the sweetness seem as apparent. These wines act as palate cleansers to help you enjoy the spiciness of the meal.

When you first get a glass of wine, look at its color. This will tell you all about what the wine will taste like. Aged white wine gets darker and stronger. Aged red wine actually fades in color. How the wine has been aged and which grapes were used will also affect the color.

Between getting the best wine for your tastes and finding which wines go with which foods, being educated on wine enhances your experience with it. You can give your friends something to talk about and perhaps give some wine as a gift with confidence. Keep what you've read here in mind as you go on to the wine store and make your selection, and then enjoy it on your own or with friends.